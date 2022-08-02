Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.39% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $8,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HACK opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.95. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

