Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRE. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 212.4% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 171.5% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $56.09 and a twelve month high of $78.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.94.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

