Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 118,520 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118,520 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $7,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,515,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,309 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 798,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,174,000 after purchasing an additional 471,078 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,168,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,517,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,766,000 after purchasing an additional 287,807 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 93,642 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $61.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.04. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

