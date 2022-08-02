Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 219 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMP. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.78.

AMP opened at $266.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.07. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 18.01%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

