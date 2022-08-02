Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,749 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.95.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS stock opened at $109.41 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.76 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.35 and a 200 day moving average of $118.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.