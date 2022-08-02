Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,273 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.76% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $7,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 1,485.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTB opened at $49.24 on Tuesday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.12 and a 12 month high of $52.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average of $49.64.

