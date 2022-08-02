Comparing Biotricity (BTCY) & Its Peers

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) is one of 85 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Biotricity to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Biotricity and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Biotricity alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 1 2 0 2.67 Biotricity Competitors 546 3313 3110 60 2.38

Biotricity presently has a consensus target price of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 424.69%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 3.60%. Given Biotricity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Biotricity is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

5.5% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Biotricity has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity’s rivals have a beta of -1.16, suggesting that their average share price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biotricity and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $7.70 million N/A -1.59 Biotricity Competitors $9.22 billion $453.28 million 15.00

Biotricity’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity. Biotricity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity N/A N/A N/A Biotricity Competitors -7.46% 7.35% 2.26%

Summary

Biotricity rivals beat Biotricity on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Biotricity

(Get Rating)

Biotricity, Inc., medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated electrocardiogram (ECG) device and software solution. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.