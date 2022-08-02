Comparing Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) & Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI)

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) and Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Ascent Solar Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Credo Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -1,202.14% N/A -110.28% Credo Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $610,000.00 291.57 -$6.00 million N/A N/A Credo Technology Group $106.48 million 20.25 -$22.18 million N/A N/A

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Credo Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ascent Solar Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Credo Technology Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ascent Solar Technologies and Credo Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Credo Technology Group 0 0 8 0 3.00

Credo Technology Group has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.03%. Given Credo Technology Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Credo Technology Group is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Summary

Credo Technology Group beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for aerospace, defense, emergency management, and consumer/OEM applications. It offers outdoor solar chargers. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and e-commerce companies. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Thornton, Colorado.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.