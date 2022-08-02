Comparing Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) & Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Establishment Labs and Vicarious Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Establishment Labs -29.77% -70.10% -27.60% Vicarious Surgical N/A -116.85% -29.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Establishment Labs and Vicarious Surgical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Establishment Labs $126.68 million 11.31 -$41.14 million ($1.66) -35.67 Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$35.21 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Vicarious Surgical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Establishment Labs.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Establishment Labs and Vicarious Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Establishment Labs 0 1 2 0 2.67 Vicarious Surgical 0 1 3 0 2.75

Establishment Labs presently has a consensus price target of $99.40, indicating a potential upside of 67.85%. Vicarious Surgical has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 165.43%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than Establishment Labs.

Volatility & Risk

Establishment Labs has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicarious Surgical has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.8% of Establishment Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Establishment Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Establishment Labs beats Vicarious Surgical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Establishment Labs



Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in Europe, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

About Vicarious Surgical



Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

