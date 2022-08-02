Comparing Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) & Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) and Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Rivian Automotive and Lion Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rivian Automotive N/A N/A N/A Lion Electric -33.87% -10.19% -5.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.7% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rivian Automotive $55.00 million 569.97 -$4.69 billion N/A N/A Lion Electric $57.71 million 16.10 -$43.33 million ($0.38) -12.87

This table compares Rivian Automotive and Lion Electric’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lion Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Rivian Automotive.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rivian Automotive and Lion Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rivian Automotive 1 6 14 0 2.62 Lion Electric 0 4 6 0 2.60

Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus target price of 68.94, indicating a potential upside of 98.06%. Lion Electric has a consensus target price of $10.55, indicating a potential upside of 115.65%. Given Lion Electric’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than Rivian Automotive.

Summary

Rivian Automotive beats Lion Electric on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

