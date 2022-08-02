Comparing So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) and Toast (NYSE:TOST)

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) and Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares So-Young International and Toast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International -1.93% 0.42% 0.31% Toast N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.7% of So-Young International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of Toast shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Toast shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $265.58 million 0.32 -$1.32 million ($0.05) -15.99 Toast $1.71 billion 4.77 -$487.00 million N/A N/A

This table compares So-Young International and Toast’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

So-Young International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Toast.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for So-Young International and Toast, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Toast 1 5 8 0 2.50

So-Young International currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,025.70%. Toast has a consensus price target of $27.07, suggesting a potential upside of 70.37%. Given So-Young International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Toast.

Summary

So-Young International beats Toast on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About So-Young International

(Get Rating)

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment. The company facilitates research on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; and blogs under the name Beauty Diaries. It also provides reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; Software as a Service; and guiding and consulting services through training programs for medical service providers. In addition, the company offers internet information and technology advisory, management consulting, and Internet culture services, as well as sells medical equipment; equipment production, sales, and agency services; and micro finance services. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,400 medical aesthetic service providers and 5,000 other consumption healthcare service providers on its platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc. operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader. It also provides kitchen display system software that connects the front of the house with the kitchen staff; multi-location management software, which allows customers to manage and standardize their operations and configure menus; xtraCHEF that provides back-office tools; and Toast Flex for Kitchen, a larger format mountable piece of hardware that can be used as a kitchen screen. In addition, the company offers Toast Online Ordering & Toast TakeOut app, a software-based platform that provides restaurants to take off-premises orders directly through their branded website; First-Party Delivery services for restaurants to manage a fleet of drivers, and customize delivery hours, zones, fees, and minimum ticket sizes; Toast Delivery Services, which enables restaurants to utilize a partner network of delivery drivers; and Toast Delivery Partners services. Further, it provides loyalty programs and gift cards; payroll and team management products; business owner policy insurance and restaurant-specific add-ons; payment processing solutions; loans advanced to restaurants; purchase financing; reporting and analytics solutions; Toast Partner Connect that allows customers to discover, select, and connect their restaurant to its partners; and bi-directional APIs. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

