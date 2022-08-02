Comparing Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) and Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) and Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hyzon Motors and Thermon Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyzon Motors 0 5 3 0 2.38 Thermon Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hyzon Motors currently has a consensus price target of $10.28, suggesting a potential upside of 154.49%. Thermon Group has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.35%. Given Hyzon Motors’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hyzon Motors is more favorable than Thermon Group.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Hyzon Motors has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thermon Group has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hyzon Motors and Thermon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyzon Motors N/A -34.50% -21.35% Thermon Group 5.99% 7.51% 4.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Thermon Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Thermon Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hyzon Motors and Thermon Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyzon Motors $6.05 million 165.54 -$13.85 million ($0.12) -33.67 Thermon Group $355.67 million 1.49 $20.09 million $0.63 25.11

Thermon Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hyzon Motors. Hyzon Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thermon Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Thermon Group beats Hyzon Motors on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors Inc., a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables. The company also offers specialty products, which include CEMS and analytical systems, commercial construction products and services, control panels, engineered products, compressed gas scrubbing systems, temporary power solutions, and snow clearing devices for rail track and switch equipment; and steam heating solutions comprising heat transfer compounds, steam heated bundles, steam supply and condensate return lines, steam tracing solutions, steam trace accessories, and tank heating products. In addition, it provides design engineering solutions that include design optimization studies, product selection assistance, and computer-generated drawing packages; energy audit services; procurement and project management services; procurement and project management services; turnkey construction installation; recurring facility assessment or audit; maintenance services; and technical support services. The company offers its solutions to chemical and petrochemical, oil and gas, power generation, rail and transit, commercial, transportation, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and mineral processing industries, as well as data centers, semiconductor facilities, and other markets through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

