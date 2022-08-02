Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Holdings Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,976 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Concentrix worth $39,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Concentrix by 35.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Concentrix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,911,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix in the first quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $136.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $208.48.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

In other Concentrix news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $65,586,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,415,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,941,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $1,538,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,320.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $65,586,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,415,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,941,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 549,596 shares of company stock worth $69,105,829. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

