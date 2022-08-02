Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of 1.33 per share for the quarter. Consensus Cloud Solutions has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.36-$5.50 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.36-5.50 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 1.29 by -0.20. The business had revenue of 90.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 90.94 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Consensus Cloud Solutions to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CCSI stock opened at 55.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 52.84. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1-year low of 34.81 and a 1-year high of 69.31.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

In related news, Director Elaine Healy purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 38.52 per share, for a total transaction of 38,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 38,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth $152,334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth $104,765,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth $38,562,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth $28,250,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at $19,200,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

