Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of 1.33 per share for the quarter. Consensus Cloud Solutions has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.36-$5.50 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.36-5.50 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 1.29 by -0.20. The company had revenue of 90.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 90.94 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Consensus Cloud Solutions to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CCSI stock opened at 55.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 47.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of 52.84. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1 year low of 34.81 and a 1 year high of 69.31.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

In other Consensus Cloud Solutions news, Director Elaine Healy bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 38.52 per share, for a total transaction of 38,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 38,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

