Contrasting Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) and Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT)

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Telesat and Anghami, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Telesat alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telesat 0 0 0 0 N/A Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telesat $604.93 million 0.23 $82.62 million N/A N/A Anghami $35.50 million 1.97 -$17.79 million N/A N/A

This table compares Telesat and Anghami’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Telesat has higher revenue and earnings than Anghami.

Profitability

This table compares Telesat and Anghami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telesat N/A 17.17% 5.61% Anghami N/A N/A -22.92%

Volatility and Risk

Telesat has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anghami has a beta of -0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.0% of Anghami shares are held by institutional investors. 40.6% of Telesat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Telesat beats Anghami on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telesat

(Get Rating)

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services. It offers value-added services that include satellite capacity, digital encoding of video channels, authorization, and uplinking and downlinking services; and occasional use services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverages. The company also provides satellite capacity and end-to-end services comprising space segment services and terrestrial facilities for enterprise connectivity, and internet and cellular backhaul; rural telephony to telecommunications carriers and network services integrators; and other satellite services. In addition, it offers direct-to-consumer broadband services; communications services for the oil and gas and mining industries; and broadband communication services to maritime and aeronautical markets comprising commercial airplanes and vessels. Further, the company operates satellite and hybrid satellite/terrestrial networks. Additionally, it provides satellite operator services; and consulting services related to space and earth segments, government studies, research and development, and satellite control services. The company offers its services primarily through a direct sales force. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites and a Canadian payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Telesat Corporation is a subsidiary of Loral Space & Communications Inc.

About Anghami

(Get Rating)

Anghami Inc. operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telesat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.