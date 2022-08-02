Contrasting MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.3% of MVB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of MVB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MVB Financial and Central Valley Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MVB Financial 0 1 0 1 3.00 Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

MVB Financial currently has a consensus price target of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.03%. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.87%. Given MVB Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MVB Financial is more favorable than Central Valley Community Bancorp.

MVB Financial has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Valley Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MVB Financial and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MVB Financial $146.02 million 2.68 $39.12 million $2.64 12.21 Central Valley Community Bancorp $82.86 million 2.33 $28.40 million $2.18 7.59

MVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Central Valley Community Bancorp. Central Valley Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MVB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MVB Financial and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MVB Financial 22.65% 12.85% 1.21% Central Valley Community Bancorp 31.00% 11.36% 1.08%

Dividends

MVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. MVB Financial pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MVB Financial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Central Valley Community Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Central Valley Community Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

MVB Financial beats Central Valley Community Bancorp on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit. The company also provides debit cards; cashier's checks; safe deposit rental facilities; and non-deposit investment services, as well as financial technology (Fintech) banking services. In addition, it offers title insurance; and integrated regulatory compliance, state licensing, financial crimes prevention, and enterprise risk management services that include consulting, outsourcing, testing, and training solutions. Further, the company offers a customizable suite of fraud prevention services for merchants, credit agencies, Fintech companies, and other vendors; and consulting for the development of online and mobile banking platforms, and digital products for Fintech companies, as well as develops software. As of December 31, 2021, it operated six full-service branches in West Virginia and two full-service branches in Virginia. MVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Fairmont, West Virginia.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, as well as loans secured by crop production and livestock; owner occupied and investor commercial real estate, real estate construction and other land, agricultural real estate, and other real estate loans; and equity loans and lines of credit, and installment and other consumer loans. The company also offers domestic and international wire transfer, safe deposit box, Internet banking, and other customary banking services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of 20 full-service banking offices in Cameron Park, Clovis, Exeter, Folsom, Fresno, Gold River, Kerman, Lodi, Madera, Merced, Modesto, Oakhurst, Prather, Roseville, Sacramento, Stockton, and Visalia. Central Valley Community Bancorp was founded in 1979 and is based in Fresno, California.

