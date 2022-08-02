Contrasting OLO (NYSE:OLO) and Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX)

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) and Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.3% of OLO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

OLO has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protagenic Therapeutics has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OLO 0 0 4 0 3.00 Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for OLO and Protagenic Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

OLO presently has a consensus target price of $27.60, suggesting a potential upside of 150.91%. Protagenic Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 566.67%. Given Protagenic Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Protagenic Therapeutics is more favorable than OLO.

Profitability

This table compares OLO and Protagenic Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OLO -17.52% -3.09% -2.81% Protagenic Therapeutics N/A -46.99% -41.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OLO and Protagenic Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OLO $149.37 million 11.71 -$42.27 million ($0.18) -61.11 Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.52 million N/A N/A

Protagenic Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OLO.

Summary

OLO beats Protagenic Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OLO

Olo Inc. provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems. The company also provides Customer Engagement solution, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing and sentiment solutions that enables restaurants to collect, analyze, and act on guest data; Front-of-House solution, which enables restaurants to streamline the queue orders from multiple sales channels; and Payment solution, a payment platform that offers fraud prevention that results in enhanced authorization rates for valid transactions. The company was formerly known as Mobo Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Olo Inc. in January 2020. Olo Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Protagenic Therapeutics

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. Its lead compound is PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses. The company is based in New York, New York.

