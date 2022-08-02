Contrasting Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) & Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) and Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Portage Biotech and Continental Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portage Biotech 0 0 4 0 3.00 Continental Resources 3 10 2 0 1.93

Portage Biotech currently has a consensus price target of $33.25, suggesting a potential upside of 228.56%. Continental Resources has a consensus price target of $68.81, suggesting a potential upside of 1.29%. Given Portage Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Portage Biotech is more favorable than Continental Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Portage Biotech has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Continental Resources has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

4.6% of Portage Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Continental Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 58.6% of Continental Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Portage Biotech and Continental Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portage Biotech N/A N/A -$15.83 million N/A N/A Continental Resources $5.72 billion 4.31 $1.66 billion $8.05 8.44

Continental Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Portage Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Portage Biotech and Continental Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portage Biotech N/A -13.23% -11.46% Continental Resources 37.73% 40.32% 17.67%

Summary

Continental Resources beats Portage Biotech on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury. It also focuses on nanolipogel technology for use in immune-oncology; and antibodies against a novel T-cell for use as a monotherapy and combination therapy for solid and haematological malignancies. In addition, the company develops antibodies implicated in the inflammatory tumor and tumor-infiltrating immune cell microenvironments; and FOXO4-P53 modulator and C-RAF inhibitor. Portage Biotech Inc. is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2021, its proved reserves were 1,645 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with proved developed reserves of 908 MMBoe. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

