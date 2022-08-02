Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.2% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 53,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $173.91 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $457.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

