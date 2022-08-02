Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CORT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CORT. StockNews.com raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $684,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,456.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $684,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,456.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 28,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $561,964.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,701 shares in the company, valued at $834,804.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 384,780 shares of company stock worth $9,889,303. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.