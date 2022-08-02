Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNM. Truist Financial cut their target price on Core & Main from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Core & Main from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Core & Main from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price target on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Core & Main news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at $103,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,815.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $57,512.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,709.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

Core & Main Trading Down 0.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,639,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,035 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,139,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,607,000 after acquiring an additional 37,585 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,066,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 807,045 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,972,000 after acquiring an additional 770,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

CNM opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01. Core & Main has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

