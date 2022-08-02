Countryside Partnerships PLC (LON:CSP) Insider Tim Lawlor Sells 56,411 Shares of Stock

Countryside Partnerships PLC (LON:CSP – Get Rating) insider Tim Lawlor sold 56,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.55), for a total value of £163,591.90 ($200,455.70).

Countryside Partnerships Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LON CSP opened at GBX 286.80 ($3.51) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 262.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 270.34. Countryside Partnerships PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 217.60 ($2.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 579.50 ($7.10). The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Countryside Partnerships from GBX 250 ($3.06) to GBX 240 ($2.94) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Countryside Partnerships from GBX 510 ($6.25) to GBX 270 ($3.31) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Countryside Partnerships from GBX 342 ($4.19) to GBX 260 ($3.19) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 370 ($4.53).

About Countryside Partnerships

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

