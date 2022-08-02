Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CWEGF shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Crew Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

CWEGF stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.