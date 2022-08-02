Critical Contrast: EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) & New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) and New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EOG Resources and New Concept Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources 0 4 14 0 2.78 New Concept Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

EOG Resources currently has a consensus target price of $142.32, suggesting a potential upside of 32.29%. Given EOG Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than New Concept Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources $18.64 billion 3.38 $4.66 billion $7.49 14.36 New Concept Energy $100,000.00 73.90 $70,000.00 $0.02 72.04

This table compares EOG Resources and New Concept Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than New Concept Energy. EOG Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Concept Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.9% of EOG Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of New Concept Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of EOG Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EOG Resources and New Concept Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources 23.12% 29.77% 17.10% New Concept Energy -3.31% -0.09% -0.09%

Risk and Volatility

EOG Resources has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Concept Energy has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EOG Resources beats New Concept Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc. engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc. in May 2008. New Concept Energy, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas. New Concept Energy, Inc. is a former subsidiary of Arcadian Energy, Inc.

