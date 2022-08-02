Critical Review: Global Blue Group (GB) & Its Peers

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) is one of 145 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Global Blue Group to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Blue Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blue Group $146.41 million -$110.71 million 30.67 Global Blue Group Competitors $882.74 million $4.31 million -27.75

Global Blue Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Global Blue Group. Global Blue Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blue Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.56, meaning that their average share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

85.1% of Global Blue Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Global Blue Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blue Group -68.01% N/A -9.49% Global Blue Group Competitors -43.38% -1,541.87% -10.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Global Blue Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Blue Group Competitors 359 2456 4627 59 2.58

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 55.65%. Given Global Blue Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Blue Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Global Blue Group rivals beat Global Blue Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country; and intelligence and marketing services. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale (POS) when shopping outside of their home country under the Dynamic Currency Choice and Currency Select brands. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for POS, e-commerce return solutions, dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Further, the company provides ZigZag, a technology platform that fully digitalizes the eCommerce returns experience and enhances the process for both retailers and consumers; and Yocuda that enables retailers to send digital receipts to their customers. Global Blue Group Holding AG was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wangen-Brüttisellen, Switzerland.

