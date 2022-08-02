Critical Review: MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) vs. Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MAG Silver and Sandstorm Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAG Silver 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sandstorm Gold 0 1 7 0 2.88

MAG Silver currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.31%. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus price target of $11.69, suggesting a potential upside of 97.76%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than MAG Silver.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAG Silver N/A N/A $6.03 million $0.13 106.38 Sandstorm Gold $71.72 million 16.95 $27.62 million $0.16 36.94

This table compares MAG Silver and Sandstorm Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sandstorm Gold has higher revenue and earnings than MAG Silver. Sandstorm Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MAG Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.9% of MAG Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of MAG Silver shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MAG Silver and Sandstorm Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAG Silver N/A 3.62% 3.55% Sandstorm Gold 26.67% 5.23% 5.02%

Risk & Volatility

MAG Silver has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats MAG Silver on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. The company has a portfolio of 230 streams and royalties. It primarily has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, Paraguay, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, Fiji, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

