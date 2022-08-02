Critical Survey: Biotricity (BTCY) vs. Its Peers

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) is one of 85 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Biotricity to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Biotricity and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Biotricity alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 1 2 0 2.67 Biotricity Competitors 546 3313 3110 60 2.38

Biotricity presently has a consensus target price of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 424.69%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 3.60%. Given Biotricity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Biotricity is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $7.70 million N/A -1.59 Biotricity Competitors $9.22 billion $453.28 million 15.00

This table compares Biotricity and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Biotricity’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity. Biotricity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity N/A N/A N/A Biotricity Competitors -7.46% 7.35% 2.26%

Risk & Volatility

Biotricity has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity’s rivals have a beta of -1.16, suggesting that their average share price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Biotricity rivals beat Biotricity on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Biotricity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biotricity, Inc., medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated electrocardiogram (ECG) device and software solution. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.