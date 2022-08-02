Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 587 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 53,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Shares of JNJ opened at $173.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.84 and a 200-day moving average of $174.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

