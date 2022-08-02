CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.50

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.50 and traded as high as $33.44. CVR Energy shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 929,440 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVR Energy to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. CVR Energy had a net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 8,808.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 71,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 70,905 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2,200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 904,309 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 261,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 26,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 479.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 973,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 805,791 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVR Energy

(Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.