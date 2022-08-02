DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) Stock Price Down 0.9%

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.12. 144,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,256,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

DatChat Trading Down 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of DatChat in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in DatChat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DatChat by 468.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in DatChat during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in DatChat by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DatChat

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It also develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

