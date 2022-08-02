Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DFNL opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. Davis Select Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.16.

