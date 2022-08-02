Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2022

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELLGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.15.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Barclays lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.5% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DELL opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.80. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELLGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.