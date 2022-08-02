Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.15.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Barclays lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies
In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of DELL opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.80. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.83.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
