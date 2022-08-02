Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 737,600 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the June 30th total of 587,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,376.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Demant A/S from 306.00 to 313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Demant A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Demant A/S Stock Performance
OTCMKTS WILLF opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.78. Demant A/S has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $59.30.
Demant A/S Company Profile
Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Demant A/S (WILLF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.