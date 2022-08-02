Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) versus AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Critical Contrast

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) and Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

AZEK has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deswell Industries has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.5% of AZEK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Deswell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of AZEK shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Deswell Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AZEK 0 1 14 0 2.93 Deswell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for AZEK and Deswell Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

AZEK presently has a consensus price target of $29.80, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Given AZEK’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AZEK is more favorable than Deswell Industries.

Profitability

This table compares AZEK and Deswell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZEK 8.49% 11.08% 7.27% Deswell Industries N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AZEK and Deswell Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AZEK $1.18 billion 2.74 $93.15 million $0.73 28.58 Deswell Industries $85.49 million 0.59 $8.23 million N/A N/A

AZEK has higher revenue and earnings than Deswell Industries.

Summary

AZEK beats Deswell Industries on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name. Its Commercial segment manufactures engineered polymer materials that is used in various industries, which includes outdoor, graphic displays and signage, educational, and recreational markets, as well as the food processing and chemical industries. This segment also offers bathroom partitions, shower and dressing stalls, lockers, and other storage solutions under the Aria, Eclipse, Hiny Hiders, TuffTec, and Duralife brand name to schools, parks, stadium arenas, industrial plants, and retail, recreational, and commercial facilities. The company was formerly known as CPG Newco LLC and changed its name to The AZEK Company Inc. in June 2020. The AZEK Company Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Deswell Industries

Deswell Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling. The company produces a range of plastic parts and components that are used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products, which include plastic components for electronic entertainment products, power tools, accessories, and outdoor equipment; cases for flashlights, telephones, printers, scanners; parts for industrial components, and indoor control switches, as well as parts for audio equipment, and cases and key tops for personal organizers and remote controls; double injection caps; parts for medical products comprising apparatus for blood tests; laser key caps; automobile components; and plastic components of automatic robot. It also provides electronic products that consist of audio equipment, including digital and analogue mixing consoles, amplifiers, signal processors, audio interfaces, network audio equipment, and speaker enclosures; consumer audio products, such as multi-channel receivers-amplifiers, and wired and wireless audio streaming products; printed circuit board assemblies; and IoT products. The company sells its products primarily in China, the United States, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Norway, Holland, Canada, and internationally. Deswell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Macau.

