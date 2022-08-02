Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,406 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,630 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $8,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $61.57 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.88.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.31%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.24.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.