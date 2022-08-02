DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLO shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on DLocal in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in DLocal by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DLocal by 1,227.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DLO opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 99.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $73.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). DLocal had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.56 million. DLocal’s revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

