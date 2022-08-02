DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Roth Capital dropped their price target on DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
DMC Global Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $423.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96. DMC Global has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $47.46.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 5,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $127,441.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,238.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DMC Global
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DMC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $662,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DMC Global by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DMC Global by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 66,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DMC Global by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in DMC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $5,410,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DMC Global Company Profile
DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DMC Global (BOOM)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.