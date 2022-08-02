DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their price target on DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

DMC Global Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $423.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96. DMC Global has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.25 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 5,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $127,441.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,238.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DMC Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DMC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $662,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DMC Global by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DMC Global by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 66,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DMC Global by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in DMC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $5,410,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

