DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,898 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.19% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 967,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 33,924 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 51,306 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 843,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 1,020.7% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 369,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 336,106 shares during the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DNP opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.22. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

