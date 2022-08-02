Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.03.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of DRETF opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $23.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.0647 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

