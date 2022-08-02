Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.03.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of DRETF opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $23.72.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (DRETF)
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.