DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW) Insider James A. T. Dow Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Rating) insider James A. T. Dow bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £15,750 ($19,299.11).

DSW Capital Price Performance

Shares of DSW stock opened at GBX 107 ($1.31) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.99 million and a P/E ratio of 1,783.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 115.56. DSW Capital plc has a twelve month low of GBX 95 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 134 ($1.64).

Get DSW Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of DSW Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

DSW Capital Company Profile

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; industrial property solutions; and funding and advice services in the tech and media sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DSW Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSW Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.