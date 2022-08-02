Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE) and Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Head-To-Head Survey

Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) and Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Dune Acquisition and Virtu Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dune Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Virtu Financial 1 2 2 0 2.20

Virtu Financial has a consensus price target of $33.07, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Virtu Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Virtu Financial is more favorable than Dune Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dune Acquisition N/A -31.50% 1.60% Virtu Financial 14.55% 40.30% 6.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Dune Acquisition and Virtu Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

83.7% of Dune Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Virtu Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.1% of Virtu Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dune Acquisition and Virtu Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dune Acquisition N/A N/A $5.55 million N/A N/A Virtu Financial $2.81 billion 1.44 $476.88 million $3.24 7.15

Virtu Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Dune Acquisition.

Summary

Virtu Financial beats Dune Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dune Acquisition

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc., a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities. Its analytics platform provides a range of pre- and post-trade services, data products, and compliance tools for clients to invest, trade, and manage risk across markets. Virtu Financial, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

