Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,910 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Dynatrace worth $24,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $774,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Dynatrace by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 107,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $145,022.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,326.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $237,388.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 856,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,367,402.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $145,022.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,326.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 208.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.30. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

