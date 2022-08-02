Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $1,136,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,651.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $374,193.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,799.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,651.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,776 shares of company stock worth $2,214,229 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Stock Down 0.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 453.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,961,000 after purchasing an additional 442,802 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 180.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,390,000 after buying an additional 302,625 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 40.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 875,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,273,000 after buying an additional 250,400 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,750,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 9,092.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 95,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after buying an additional 94,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXP opened at $125.95 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $105.34 and a 52 week high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.70 and a 200-day moving average of $128.27.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

