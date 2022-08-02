Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Stock Price Up 4.3% Following Earnings Beat

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) rose 4.3% during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.67. Approximately 3,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 422,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ECVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.05.

In other news, insider Michael Feehan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 361,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,595,898.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty acquired 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $394,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ecovyst by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 113,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecovyst by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecovyst by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ecovyst by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -41.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

