Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Given New $9.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Ekso Bionics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.94. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $5.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 94.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Ekso Bionics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

