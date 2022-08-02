Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Lowered to $154.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial to $154.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the game software company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.86.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $130.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $147.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $105,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,755.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,755.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $256,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,806.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,395 shares of company stock worth $7,234,659 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,491,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,869 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $218,333,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,474,669 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,559,000 after acquiring an additional 557,935 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,652 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $156,519,000 after acquiring an additional 541,858 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 471.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $73,131,000 after acquiring an additional 476,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

