Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,555 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMQQ. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 657,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after purchasing an additional 115,692 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,386,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 743,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after acquiring an additional 97,163 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 143,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 93,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 351,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 91,811 shares in the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Performance

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.07. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $56.92.

