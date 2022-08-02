Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.01 and last traded at $22.01. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Emles Real Estate Credit ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Emles Real Estate Credit ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

