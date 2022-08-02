Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stock Price Up 7.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.4% on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $53.00. Oppenheimer currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $59.34 and last traded at $59.24. Approximately 6,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 242,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.15.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ENTA. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,113,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,199,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $634,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 111,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.65.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

